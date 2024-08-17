Low clouds and fog for coastal areas, windy conditions expected this weekend

Weather headlines:

-Aside from night and morning low clouds and fog for communities near the coast, quiet weather is expected through the next workweek.

-A warm-up is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, particularly in the interior valley.

Detailed forecast:

A dry southwesterly flow will prevail over the area through the remainder of this weekend — between persistent upper troughing off the Pacific Northwest coast and a midlevel ridge building over the south-central states.

Onshore flow will maintain significant coverage of low clouds and perhaps patchy fog for communities near the coast and coastal valleys during the night and morning hours. Night and morning low clouds and fog will dissipate by mid-day each day.

Onshore flow will be more widespread across the Central Coast on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, so it will feel breezy! Sundowner winds are expected to develop along the southcoast during the evening hours this weekend.

Highs for Sunday:

Beaches will see highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Coastal valleys will see highs in the 60s and 70s. The Santa Ynez Valey will see highs in the mid-80s. The interior valleys will see highs in the 80s and 90s.

Here’s your KSBY 7-Day Communitycast! The onshore flow will keep high temperatures near the coast a few to several degrees below normal through Monday, with highs over interior areas a few to several degrees above normal.

Tuesday's high temperatures will increase 2-4 degrees in response to the mid-level ridge expanding westward over the Central Coast, which will also correspond to a shallower marine layer and a lower coverage of marine stratus and fog.

Have a great day, Central Coast!

