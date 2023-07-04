Low clouds and foggy conditions are expected to roll into the coastal regions along the Central Coast

Hello, Central Coast. Happy Tuesday!

Many people along the Central Coast are looking toward what the forecast will be for the events that are taking place for the Fourth of July. Let’s dive in!

According to the National Weather Service, we are expecting to see night to morning low clouds and patchy fog continuing for many coastal areas through this weekend.

The NWS says many coastal beaches and valleys will likely see low clouds roll in this evening between 6 to 10 pm.

Winds in the late afternoon are reaching near and over 20 mph in the interiors and some regions along the coast.

Santa Barbara County is expected to see weak to moderate Sundowner winds develop by Thursday evening, which may deflect the low clouds during the evening hours into Friday morning by clearing out the sky.

The National Weather Service is predicting we may have another heat wave sometime early next week.

