Low clouds are a potential issue again tonight, otherwise quiet

Expect above-normal temperatures through the week, peaking this weekend with highs in the 70s to 80s for inland areas and upper 60s to low 70s near the coast. Morning low clouds and patchy dense fog will linger across coastal areas through midweek, with skies otherwise featuring variable high clouds.

No rain is expected through the end of the next work week, but gusty offshore winds may return late this weekend into early next week. More on that at the end of this article.

Low clouds and patchy dense fog will once again impact the coast in the early morning, especially where overnight cooling and moisture pool in valleys and near the coastline. Offshore flow weakens slightly, allowing for a slight cooling trend near the coast. Winds: Light offshore in the morning, with a stronger afternoon sea breeze along the coast. Temperatures: Coastal areas may dip a degree or two, with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Inland valleys and foothills will remain warm, with highs in the mid-70s to near 80.

Thursday: High pressure begins to build offshore, leading to the start of a warming trend as offshore gradients strengthen slightly. Morning fog and low clouds may still develop, but overall coverage should decrease compared to earlier in the week.

Winds: Light offshore breezes in the morning, with localized gusts of 15-25 mph in some canyon areas. Temperatures: Coastal highs in the mid-60s to low 70s; valleys and foothills warming to the upper 70s.



High pressure strengthens over the eastern Pacific, combined with light to moderate offshore flow. This will bring significant warming to the region, with the warmest days likely to be Friday and Saturday. Coastal areas will stay cooler due to the proximity to the ocean, but inland valleys could see highs in the low to mid-80s.

Winds: Breezy northeast winds in the mountains and canyons, with gusts of 15-30 mph. Temperatures: Inland areas will reach the low 80s, while coastal zones range from the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Sunday - Monday:

Models indicate some variability in the pattern by early next week, with a potential inside slider dropping through the Great Basin. This could set up a stronger Santa Ana wind event by Monday, bringing gusty conditions to wind-prone areas. However, confidence in this scenario remains low due to model inconsistencies.

Winds: Potential for strong northeast winds, especially in canyon and mountain areas. Temperatures: Continued warm inland, with highs in the 70s to 80s; coastal areas remain mild.

Mid-December rain?

Some models are showing the potential for the ridge pattern in the Pacific to break mid-month. However, it is too early to be definitive about it. This same model liking a big system saw nothing in the same time window yesterday. We are keeping an eye on this part of the forecast.

