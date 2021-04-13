Watch
Low clouds, fog continue for coastal and valley areas

Nathaniel Redman
Posted at 4:19 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 19:19:40-04

Many areas on the Central Coast saw the continuation of some early May Gray action, with gloomy skies throughout the day.

This pattern is expected to continue for our coasts, valleys, and coastal mountain areas through at least Wednesday, with minimal afternoon clearing.

Onshore gradients are expected to decrease a bit Wednesday, but the deep marine layer influence and onshore flow keeps area temperatures below normal through Wednesday.

Small Craft Advisory level winds are expected to develop Tuesday night, covering much of the outer waters of the Central Coast, however, the advisory is set to expire before Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be staying below normal Wednesday ahead of a warming trend that starts Thursday, bringing some areas close to 90 degrees by the weekend!

Have a great day!

