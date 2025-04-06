Low clouds return to areas near the coast Monday as the warming trend continues

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

The upper-level ridge of high pressure and offshore flow brought warmer conditions to the Central Coast.

However, the ridge will get knocked down on Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves through California.

The ridge of high pressure will then rebuild over California on Tuesday.

On Monday, onshore flow to the east will strengthen before weakening on Tuesday and Wednesday, but northerly offshore winds from the north will continue.

There will be an increase of low clouds and fog for areas near the coast due to the upper-level ridge of high pressure weakening and easterly onshore flow increasing through Tuesday.

The marine layer inversion will remain rather shallow, so there could be some locally dense fog and stratus clouds developing.

By Wednesday morning, the ridge of high pressure will strengthen and will limit any potential of stratus and fog. Skies are expected to remain mostly clear through Wednesday.

The temperatures will be cooler on Monday. A couple of degrees of warming is expected across the interior on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, all areas will warm up noticeably, with areas away from the coast climbing into the 80s to lower 90s.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for our west-facing beaches on the Central Coast as a moderate to long period west-northwest swell will bring high surf of 7 to 11 feet this evening through late Monday night.

The High Surf Advisory for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties ends at 3 a.m., Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Have a great week, Central Coast!

-Eddie