Low clouds return to coastal areas, a few degrees of warming expected on Sunday

Hey, Central Coast! Happy Saturday. ☀️

This afternoon, low clouds lingered along Santa Barbara County, and mostly sunny skies filled the Central Coast on Saturday.

Breezy to gusty south-to-west winds moved throughout the area today.

On Saturday afternoon, temperatures are forecast to be as much as 6-12 degrees below seasonal norms. Daytime highs on Saturday in the warmest inland coast, valleys, and foothills should reach the 70s to near 80.

An upper low will move through the area on Saturday, causing the marine layer to deepen. This will result in night through morning low clouds and fog returning to our beaches, coastal valleys, and may even reach the interior again.

An upper-level trough of low pressure over the area will be replaced by a weak upper-level ridge of high pressure on Sunday. This will lead to a few degrees of warming, mainly inland.

Gusty northwest-to-north winds are expected across southwestern Santa Barbara County and may reach advisory levels Sunday and Monday night.

Temps are forecast to be several degrees below normal for many areas each day, except a few degrees above normal for the interior on Sunday and Tuesday.

Daytime highs for the warmest valleys should be in the mid-70s to mid-80s Sunday, 70s to around 80 on Monday, and upper 70s and 80s Tuesday.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast! ❤️

-Eddie