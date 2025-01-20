Low clouds return tonight, offshore flow will keep skies clear on Monday

Weather headlines:

-Another round of low clouds is expected tonight, then northeasterly winds will arrive Monday morning and chase the low clouds away.

-A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event will affect Ventura and Los Angeles counties Monday night and Tuesday, with weaker offshore flow continuing for much of next week.

-Temperatures will be below normal Monday and Tuesday, with a warming trend later next week.

-Humidity will be low to very low most of next week.

-Frost or freezing temperatures are possible in wind-sheltered areas each night Monday through Thursday.

-There is a developing chance of rain next weekend.

Detailed forecast:

A 2,000 ft marine layer that brought extensive low clouds to the coasts and valleys this morning remains in place.

Low clouds will move across most of the coasts and valley on Sunday, including Paso Robles.

Away from the clouds, a very dry and cool air mass will allow for good radiational cooling under clear skies.

Many interior areas will see freezing temperatures again.

There will also be some northerly gusts through the favored mountain passes but they will not reach advisory levels.

On Monday, a trough will dig through the Great Basin and down through Arizona, providing the necessary ingredients for at least a moderate offshore event Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

However, the winds will be quite strong in Southern California, up to 60 mph but locally on the Central Coast they will not be nearly that strong.

The air will be dry again and fire weather warnings may be needed.

This offshore wind event will peak early Tuesday, then likely decrease a fair amount late Tuesday afternoon and evening.