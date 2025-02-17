Low clouds will appear in some coastal and interior valleys through Tuesday

Happy Mondy, Central Coast!

We are kicking off the beginning of the work and school week with some low marine layer clouds that have moved into some coastal and interior valleys.

However, we are still expecting to see dry and warm conditions this week. Temps are expected to be much warmer by this upcoming weekend.

Above the surface, a weak ridge of high pressure will gradually build over the West Coast today through Tuesday, then will flatten out on Wednesday as a low begins to move south from the Pacific Northwest.

Below the surface, weak diurnal will allow for winds to move weakly offshore at night and weakly onshore during the day.

We saw varying amounts of high clouds across the Central Coast over the weekend and will drift over the skies today.

Clouds will be between mostly clear and partly cloudy through Wednesday.

For those living in the coastal and interior valleys, expect to begin your day with some marine layer stratus and fog his morning. It’s expected to continue through Tuesday morning.

As a result, a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara County until 9 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2025.

Models have indicated a moderate northerly pressure gradient developing during the evening through morning hours today through Wednesday in some communities.

Some gusty northerly winds are expected to develop each night & morning across the Santa Ynez Range.

Most areas will have high temperatures at or a few degrees above seasonal normals.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties from 3 a.m. Monday, February 17 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, February 18.

The advisory is in place due to a moderate west-northwest swell that will arrive in the area Monday, bringing advisory-level surf to the northwest and west-facing beaches of the Central Coast. Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected with local sets to 15 feet.