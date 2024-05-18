Low clouds will continue to affect Central Coast beaches and coastal valleys through Monday

Hello, Central Coast! It’s ‘Ironman 70.3’ triathlon weekend in Morro Bay and ‘May Gray’ will continue to remain in the forecast this weekend.

Here are the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast:

-Low clouds will remain in the forecast for Central Coast beaches and coastal valleys through Monday and will struggle to clear each afternoon.

-Breezy onshore winds will occur across the interior valleys and adjacent foothill areas each afternoon and evening.

-On Tuesday and Wednesday, more sunshine with slight warming is expected as onshore flow weakens.

Extended forecast:

There have not been any changes to the forecast on the Central Coast from this morning or the last several days.

Other communities in Southern California had a little better chance of clearing today, but not so much along the Central Coast. Based on the clearing trends of the latest models, Ventura County has seen some clearing this afternoon, but plenty of overcast has remained along the coastal areas of Santa Barbara County and throughout most of the Central Coast.

The interior valleys and adjacent foothill areas on the Central Coast will have breezy onshore winds that will occur each afternoon and evening. Wind gust speeds are expected to move over 20mph across the interior valleys.

On Sunday, we will probably see a similar pattern in the forecast with a small chance of some morning drizzle for the beaches and coastal valleys. Highs in most areas of the Central Coast will be in the 60s but as high as around 70 where there is more clearing.

On Monday, a weak low-pressure system centered west of Los Angeles will pass through Southern California, drawing a deeper trough passing through the northwest states down closer to California. This will bring some noticeable changes to the forecast.

The 7-day KSBY Microclime Forecast shows that temperatures are expected to drop to below normal for the interior areas on Monday. The beaches and coastal valleys will also drop a few degrees, and will likely see an even deeper marine layer and more drizzle.

Low clouds could even push into some interior valleys like Cuyama and the Antelope Valley. Southern Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County would be the one exception, as increasing northwest flow will likely bring an area of low cloud clearing in the morning or early afternoon.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!