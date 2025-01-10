Low humidities and north-to-northeast winds continue to fuel fires in SoCal

Weather headlines:

-Gusty Santa Ana winds will continue across Southern California into Friday.

-Another round of gusty north-to-northeast winds will develop Sunday.

-Dry weather is expected at least through the middle of next week.

Detailed forecast:

Critical Red Flag fire weather conditions will continue across much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Friday due to moderate to strong Santa Ana winds and low humidities.

Dry, offshore flow conditions continued on Thursday with pockets of gusty winds across the valleys and mountains.

Additional upper-level support along with increasing offshore gradients will develop later Thursday, boosting winds yet again in Southern California.

This is a traditional Santa Ana event meaning no mountain wave activity expected, but still enough wind support to drive warning-level winds through the mountains and portions of the valleys. However, it won’t have an impact in the San Gabriel Valley.

The Santa Anas winds will start to subside by early afternoon Friday with a continuing decline in wind speeds through the rest of the day.

By Friday evening, winds in most areas will be under 15 mph, except for portions of the I-5 corridor near the Grapevine and across southwest Santa Barbara County where gusts to 30-35 mph will continue through early Saturday morning.

Offshore gradients weaken quite a bit Saturday but there's still some moderate northerly flow aloft that will generate some locally gusty winds in areas that are susceptible to winds from that direction, mainly the mountains and portions of Santa Barbara County.

Mostly below advisory levels but could see some gusts to 40-45 mph.

Low humidities inland, but some improvement closer to the coast with some light onshore breezes developing.

That sea breeze will cool daytime highs 3-6 degrees at lower elevations.

The offshore winds are expected to diminish on Friday afternoon, with an onshore wind shift likely across many coastal and coastal valley areas. Offshore winds are expected to weaken on Saturday.