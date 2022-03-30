Watch
Weather

Actions

Low lying clouds sticking around in the mornings this week

Cool cloudy and windy conditions on the Central Coast
Posted at 5:59 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 08:59:45-04

Happy Wednesday Central Coast! Low cloud cover is in place to start off the day before lots of clearing this afternoon.

The next few days will see continued clouds in the mornings. By early next week sunshine and winds will take over once again.

Have a great day Central Coast!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png