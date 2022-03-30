Low lying clouds sticking around in the mornings this week

Happy Wednesday Central Coast! Low cloud cover is in place to start off the day before lots of clearing this afternoon.

Temperatures today are staying a few degrees below normal for this time of the year but we are continuing to see gloomy morning conditions with low lying clouds, clearing for most in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/xyb58hwmFV — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 30, 2022

The next few days will see continued clouds in the mornings. By early next week sunshine and winds will take over once again.

The conditions we saw yesterday and will see today are going to repeat themselves through Friday before a bit of a warming trend into the weekend. Early next week clear skies will dominate with chances of strong winds. pic.twitter.com/zEC1qcAvPt — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 30, 2022

Have a great day Central Coast!