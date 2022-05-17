Low morning clouds and fog to clear for sunny Tuesday

Temperatures on the Central Coast will remain near normal through Tuesday, with a warming trend beginning Wednesday and into Thursday.

Some areas will see temperatures rise of 5 to 10 degrees.

On Wednesday, we will start seeing an uptick in temperatures, especially for interior areas with the marine layer and morning low clouds slowly decreasing.

Today, much of the Central Coast will start off with low clouds and fog in the morning, then sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear tonight, except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base, will also see early low clouds and fog in the morning then sunshine. Winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

The main weather concern in the short term will continue to be gusty northwest winds, with wind advisories in effect tonight in Santa Barbara County. The strongest winds will once again be focused across the western portions of the Santa Barbara south coast and adjacent mountains/foothills.

The strength of the sundowner winds brings some elevated fire weather concerns, especially due to the rapidly drying fuels in the area and no rain in the forecast.