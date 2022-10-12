Low pressure continues to impact the Central Coast, some rain chances persist

Good Morning Central Coast! To kick off our morning there is still some marine fog limiting visibility in coastal areas. Thankfully this is much less than in previous days.

For the entire start of this week we have been contending with a low pressure system sitting just offshore and today will be no different. There are rain chances for some (I'll get to that in a moment) but for the vast majority of the region some added cloud cover and cooler temperatures will be the story.

Temps in the interior valleys are going to be in the 80s, coastal valleys in the 70s and beaches will struggle to leave the low 60s. You may even want to grab an extra layer this morning.

Now lets turn to the headline... rain chances.

The slight area of rain yesterday came in right on schedule, and like expected it was quite minimal. Today all the models are saying that chances are slightly better for rain here on the Central Coast. That being said, I still don't think the chances are particularly good.

There is a bit more potential today with the unstable air mass protruding further onto the Central Coast. There is also some east-to-west steering which potentially could push developed activity west into more populated areas. Yesterday there was less steering and storms just died near their origin point. Today there is better steering but activity is already waning.

A lot of this is elevated convection. This is where low levels are actually quite stable but mid-level moisture combined with heating can trigger rain and thunderstorms. But this activity is conditional, in this case, the condition is heating.

So, the potential for storms is there but the confidence is not high. I will say the upper-level low drawing activity west does look a little stronger today and a little closer, so I am not writing off the potential for isolated to scattered rain and t-storms but again the best potential is at high elevations and there could be westward drift over the populated areas but at that rain potential (if it even happens) is under .10" other than high elevations where more is possible.

That's a lot of discussion for a minor part of the forecast for most. Outside of this mid-level potential, the low levels are an absolute snooze. There is plenty of night and morning cloud cover, in fact, I think it'll be significantly deep Wednesday so I backed coastal temps off a bit but left inland temps where they are.

The upper low eventually trucks over the area this weekend cooling temps down (and taking the minor rain chance with it). Another upper low spins up next week to keep conditions similar to the weekend temps.

Have a great day Central Coast!