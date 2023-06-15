Low pressure fades away, temps to warm this weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

It is Thursday and as we near the weekend all eyes are turning to what we can expect forecast wise, the good news is that no major concerns linger but also no major "good" changes are in place. The below normal temps are going to continue with a few quick warm-ups in the interiors.

The persistent onshore pattern has kept the significantly cooler weather in place the past few days as a large scale low pressure system traversed the region. By late yesterday sunshine and a break from the offshore winds brought some temps up slightly but interior valley highs in the 70s are a low way from seasonal normals that would have those temps into the upper 80s.

This morning a deck of low lying clouds is once again expected for most of the region, this will also bring in the chance for more mist/drizzle early morning as the clouds push in. Accumulation totals are nearly negligible when looking at rain gauges but goes a long way in keeping plants from drying out too fast.

Typically, there's a broad difference in the average daytime highs between the beaches and the interior this time of year. We haven't seen that too much yet but today we will start a little warming trend in the interiors. Still temps are 10-15 degrees below normal in the interiors, by the coasts that difference is less noticable.

The warm up for the interiors will be much more pronounced Friday and Saturday as some high pressure develops. Interior valley temperatures look to springboard into the mid to upper 80s while coastal valleys warm into the 70s. Beaches likely remain in the 60s to about 70 degrees Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures begin to fade Sunday and Monday as a trough digs into the Pacific Northwest and weakens the high pressure. But it's a bit of a roller coaster next week as Tuesday and Wednesday should see temperatures rise again with some increasing high pressure and more clarity to the skies. Interior high temperatures will be back into the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday while coastal valleys will be in the low to mid-70s.

Beyond the seven-day forecast, the 8 to 14 continues to advertise below-average temperatures as more troughs of low pressure look likely rather than ridges of high pressure.

Have a great day Central Coast!