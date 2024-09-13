Low pressure moving into the region this weekend will reinforce the cooling trend

Weather headlines:

An extended period of below-normal temperatures is expected through late next week.

-This weekend, expect highs mostly the 70s and 80s, then Monday will drop to mid 60s to upper 70s.

-There is a chance of light rain Sunday into Monday, and widespread gusty west winds Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

-Chances for light rain will return again Wednesday night into Thursday.

Detailed forecast:

An extended period of below-normal temperatures is expected over the next several days, as the region remains under a persistent troughing pattern featuring multiple low-pressure systems.

Saturday through Monday, temperatures will trend downward as a trough drops across the region.

Temperatures will bottom out on Monday and highs will struggle to reach even the mid-70s across much of the region.

Many valleys, deserts, and mountains will be upwards of 20 degrees below normal at this time.

Winds will be minimal through Sunday afternoon. Gusty northwesterly winds will occur across the Santa Barbara Southwestern Coast during the evenings Sunday and Monday, leading into a widespread westerly wind event Monday with the passage of the trough.

Marine layer clouds will continue to deepen over the next few days and will extend across most valleys and foothills by Sunday morning.

Additionally, the trough will lift and deepen the marine layer, resulting in a slight chance of drizzle Sunday morning, followed by a better chance Sunday night into Monday.

The highest chance of light rain will be on Monday morning for the northwestern portion of San Luis Obispo County, which will be closer to the center of the low-pressure system.