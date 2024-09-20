Low pressure moving to the east will soon bring warmer conditions

Weather headlines:

-An early-season low-pressure system will continue an unsettled weather pattern across the area today.

-Shower activity will continue for the southern portion of the area today, with showers becoming more isolated from west to east through the day.

-Some showers or thunderstorms could have heavy downpours and gusty winds.

-High pressure will build in over the weekend and bring a significant warming and drying trend to the region into early next week.

Detailed forecast:

This morning, an early season trough of low pressure continues to spin over Southern California.

A mostly north-to-south flow on the back side of the low-pressure trough will steer any shower activity from the mountains into the valleys and coastal areas later today and this evening.

A cooler air mass will continue across the area through tonight as a deep marine layer depth will remain in place.

Clouds are pushing well into the coastal slopes of the mountains this morning, even with the disturbed and weakened marine inversion over the region at this time.

A marginally tight northerly surface gradient could bring some sub-advisory northwest-to-north winds across the southern Santa Barbara County mountains this evening and through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

Gusts between 30 and 40 mph will likely occur with local gusts up to 45 mph in a few spots.

A drying and warming trend will take place over the weekend as the upper-level trough will move off to the east.

High pressure aloft will bring high temperatures into the region, especially on Sunday and Monday.

Night through morning low clouds and fog should remain in the forecast for tonight, then much less marine coverage is expected.

Have a great day, Central Coast!