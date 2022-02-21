Low pressure storm looms, will bring winter weather by Tuesday

Happy Monday Central Coast! We have a really big chance in our forecast so lets jump right in.

As we start off the week mild conditions with some northerly gusts along the south coast. These gusts could warrant a wind advisory, just keep an eye on it.

Monday evening a strengthening low pressure system will clip the Central Coast, the associated cold front will drastically shift our weather with the addition of gusts, rain, thunder and even low elevation snow possible.

Unfortunately, the system is pretty moisture starved but has a very intense cold core as the low-pressure low is swinging down towards us. Right now, the models are having the first chance for rain entering the region by the early morning hours Tuesday as temperatures fall.

Once temperatures cool significantly the rain chance has the chance to shift to freezing rain, sleet or even snow. This has warranted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for interior, high elevation portions of San Luis Obispo county and Santa Barbara County.

The freezing elevation is currently foretasted to be about 2000ft, but that could dip lower and cause more dangerous driving conditions for the Cuesta Grade and some interior passes/roads during from Tuesday morning into Wednesday.

While none of this is fully certain quite yet be sure to take a lot more caution on those roads this week.

For lower elevations we are expecting cold rain to move though through the day.

This system will also destabilize much of our region and bring a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two embedded in the storm. Accumulations will rely mainly on where the storms pop up but it will not be a drought buster for sure.

Once the system clears us we will slowly warm up with very calm weather into the weekend when we will return to near normal temperatures.

Have a great Monday Central Coast and be sure to stay up to date on this forecast as we go forward.