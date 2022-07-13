The Central Coast is currently experiencing a deep marine layer. This means the vertical extent of marine cooled air is tall enough to bring cooler air into interior valleys. In fact, we could even see some early clouds in the interior valleys Wednesday before the sun comes out for another mild day.

The only question tomorrow is if there will be clouds in the interior valleys early Wednesday (modeling shows the potential but it really is more important that the marine cooled airmass is deep enough to hold temps down). A mild day. Enjoy it because inland temps get hot Thu. pic.twitter.com/jxenp91sGE — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 12, 2022

At beaches, clouds continue to be stubborn or retreat just offshore. Coastal valleys have seen night and morning clouds with afternoon clearing. No changes there for Wednesday. Beaches will remain in the 60s, coastal valleys in the 70s, with inland valleys in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Towns and temps for Wednesday: cool at the coast with a lot of early clouds and inland temps constrained by a deep marine layer. pic.twitter.com/TXuoSRFxke — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 12, 2022

Modeling is showing a very deep marine cloud deck in the morning. Even interior valleys could see early clouds.. as a result, temps stay down Wednesday but the rest of the week inland gets hot after mid-week. pic.twitter.com/Xm6hdaSewg — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 12, 2022

Changes come quickly Thursday as a ridge of high-pressure backs in from the heat dome over the south-central U.S.

A trough of low pressure lifts out Wednesday and high pressure builds which will warm inland areas significantly. The summer monsoon looks to creep westward but not all the way to the Central Coast. pic.twitter.com/xq59ntwoHG — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 12, 2022

This will primarily increase inland temps but also start to squish down the vertical extent of cooler air. I still like night and morning marine clouds at beaches and coastal valleys and temps will rise there a little but not as dramatic as inland temps which could jump 15 degrees Thursday.

The extended forecast tells a story: inland temps jump Thursday and stay 100+ thru Saturday but some coastal marine influence remains holding temps near summer averages. pic.twitter.com/pW2oOWWUWr — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 12, 2022

Once inland areas get hot the hot air stays in place thru Saturday with slow cooling Sunday into early next week.