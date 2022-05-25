Marine clouds surge further inland cooling Thursday

The ridge of high pressure over The West shut off marine cooling from interior areas Wednesday, and another day with temperatures around 100 degrees was the result.

This is an interesting contrast to the coastal cloud surge which developed as expected and will be a larger part of the forecast for the next several days.

Modeling is indicating a big push of those coastal clouds into the coastal valleys and potentially into interior valleys as well Thursday. Our modeling shows that being more likely later Thursday into Friday but regardless of how far clouds push inland tonight there is no disagreement about the temperature trend: down.

Our forecast for Thursday and Friday pushes inland temps back into the 80s, even lower 80s which is slightly below average inland. Coastal valleys in the 70s the next few days with the Southcoast in the 60s and most beach locations as well (though some cool beaches could remain in the 50s with a very stubborn clearing expected for some beaches).

Not much change into early next week. The upper-level pattern replaces the exiting ridge with a short-wave trough, hence the marine cloud surge.

That flattens a bit until another trough digs in Sunday to Monday to cool temps again Monday. More breeze should be expected in the afternoons Sunday and Monday with that feature. More breeze Sunday and Monday at the coast will help us see a little more sun, but since it is onshore the temperatures will likely stay cool to mild.

Not the warmest holiday beach weekend forecast I've seen. Be ready for the May Grey and if it clears for the breezy and cool to mild temps over the holiday weekend at beaches and near coastal valleys.