Marine clouds will be ample this weekend in the nights and mornings near the coast: a fall-like weekend

Much of this week was warm in the interior but over the last few days, temps have been turning downward. This will continue into Saturday: the coolest day in my forecast.

Night and morning clouds will push well into the coastal valleys, and potentially the interior valleys as well. Clouds will clear in the valleys but will be stubborn or linger at beach communities. This will hold temps down.

The reason for all of this is a trough to our north which is opening up a bit for a larger circulation.

I cooled down my forecast a little more than I already had due to the broad trough. This feature moves out early next week and temps warm. I think subtle changes for beaches and most coastal valleys but inland temps likely rise 10 degrees from Saturday's cooler highs.