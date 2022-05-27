Marine fog makes its way all the way into the interior valleys

Good Morning Central Coast!

We made it to Friday and it is a foggy one to start, even in the interior valleys where clear skies are our norm.

Marine fog has intruded into the interior valleys and will limit visibility for most Central Coast Communities today.

The fog/cloud cover will be sticking around through much of the morning when it will eventually clear and allow for a slight warm up.

As far as temperatures go they will be quite similar to yesterday. Near seasonal normal high temperatures will be the main story today with even the Cuyama valley cooling into the 80s.

High temperatures today will be very similar to what we saw on Thursday, thanks to the marine layer staying in place today. pic.twitter.com/lxLCXTvtZN — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) May 27, 2022

Saturday will start the same way as the last few days, with lots of cloud cover. By the afternoon the interior valleys will have cleared making way for more sunshine Sunday into Memorial Day.

Next Tuesday will begin a bit of a warm up that will last into late next week.

Have a great day and weekend Central Coast!