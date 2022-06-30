Marine influence continues to bring cool air onto the Central Coast

Good Morning Central Coast!

As we near the end of end of the week we have more dense fog and marine influence keeping the beaches with low visibility. There is also some fog moving south down the Salinas River valley and will likely bring fog into Paso Robles by dawn.

Thanks to the cold front that pushed through Wednesday, some of the marine air made its way into the interior valleys of the Central Coast and dropped temperatures about 10 degrees. Even though high 90s are not comfortable, they were much more comfortable than the near 110 degree temps felt for days ahead of time.

Today that marine influence is sticking around and pushing a little further inland each day. Highs will drop a little bit once again, 80s are expected in the interior valleys while many beach locations will not reach out of the 50s. Some marine clouds are likely to stick around through the day. By the evening more marine influence will return and make its way even further inland. This will cool temps even more for Friday.

Similar temperatures and conditions will be around for Saturday as well. Gusty south coast sun downer winds will move in by the evening Sunday and stick around to start off Next week.

The 4th of July looks comfortable, albeit a bit gusty.

Another warm up is expected later next week.