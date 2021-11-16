Watch
Marine influence returns alongside cooler conditions

Randy Karauch submitted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
Sunset at Point San Luis
Posted at 8:50 AM, Nov 16, 2021
Much cooler conditions are here to stay on the Central Coast as onshore flow returns with a vengeance.
While the offshore flow we saw recently kept the marine layer at bay now it is back to bringing dense fog and cool temperatures to the central coast. Dense fog was experienced for most of the central coast Tuesday morning. A Dense fog advisory is in effect for the Central Coast through the mid-morning

Once the dense fog clears continued cloud cover and cool temperatures are likely. Many beach locations will struggle to climb out of the 50s by mid-day.

All said and done temperatures Tuesday will be 10-15 degrees cooler than they were at the end of the weekend.
While cooler weather will stick around through the rest of the workweek, by the weekend winds will turn offshore once again bringing some slightly warmer weather alongside some sunshine.

Have a great Tuesday Central Coast!

