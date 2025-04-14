Marine influence will keep temps down this week.

The Central Coast will experience a deep marine layer with strong onshore flow, leading to a continued cooling trend through the work week. Night through morning low clouds and fog, with the possibility of drizzle, are expected each night and morning.

A cold upper-level low-pressure system is forecast to bring showers between Thursday night and Friday night, with a thunderstorm risk, particularly in the mountains, on Friday. A dry and milder weather pattern with a warming trend is then expected for next weekend.

A slow-moving closed low-pressure system will remain offshore through roughly Wednesday before likely pushing ashore and merging into a much deeper trough by Thursday.

This is a tough weather pattern to call exactly, although the weather we get probably won't change much even if the weather pattern evolves differently than anticipated. There is just a lot of low and mid level moisture around and it is just which features evolving when that makes it tough.

I see a continued marine layer pattern with increased inland penetration each day through at least Wednesday. Night to morning drizzle is possible at times within the expanding marine layer cloud deck.

The extended forecast period, especially Friday, is somewhat uncertain.

Models suggest a cold core upper low closes over the Southern Sierra. It looks like some showers and some very high elevation snow is possible. Less than .50" of rain if it happens. This could happen any time from late Thursday into Saturday. However, it might be too far east for that. This goes back to the tough-call forecast this is on features. As a result, I have not gone with rain icons for The Thu PM-Sat period. I do think a few showers Friday are possible, but I want to see the pattern evolve before I put an icon on the page. Best to just know this is a time-frame of interest.

I think after that low closes and drifts east we should see more sunshine and a little bit of warming, especially inland, over the weekend.

High pressure building in behind the departing storm may support advisory-level northwest to onshore winds for prone areas this weekend with rebounding temperatures. Marine layer clouds may be slow to reform, possibly taking hold across many coastal areas by Sunday.

