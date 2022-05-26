Marine layer "air conditioning" has turned on, cooler for Thursday

Good Morning Central Coast and happy Thursday! To kick off the day the marine layer has increased in thickness and extent once again, this will not only mean we are starting off with fog and some diminished road visibility but also that today will be significantly cooler, especially in the interior valleys where the last few days have featured extreme heat.

Take a little extra caution on the roadways where visibility will be limited.

Alongside the fog there is some substantial onshore winds today that will push cooler air onto the Central Coast and make it into the interior valleys that are just waiting for a cool down after nearly a week of over 90 degree days.

Most coastal locations will see slow clearing today but even that may be limited.

High temperatures today will be consistent with he last few days along the coasts (mainly in the mid 60s and 70s) but interiors will cool 4-8 degrees at a minimum with most highs not climbing out of the 70s.

Overnight a low pressure system will increase the marine layer even more leading to another day of "May Grey" along our beaches and coastal valleys. Slightly cooler temps are once again expected.

Through the weekend winds will pick up and help to clear the marine layer. This will bring sunshine and a bit of a warm up into the start of next week.

Have a great day Central Coast!