Marine layer moves in tonight along the Central Coast

Low clouds and fog are moving back in this evening along the Central Coast, continuing a familiar June pattern. Skies will turn mostly cloudy near the coast and in valleys overnight, while inland areas stay mostly clear, with temperatures hugging around the 50s.

This cloud pattern during morning and night hours is expected to stick around for the next several days. Expect cooler-than-normal temperatures to last through the end of the week.

However, changes are on the way. A warming trend will begin this weekend and continue into next week, especially inland. Temperatures could rise 2–5 degrees each day, reaching the mid 90s in warmer valleys by Sunday.

While many areas will start seeing more afternoon sun, a strong onshore flow could keep some beaches socked in with marine layer clouds, especially in Ventura and southern Santa Barbara counties.

So, while evenings and mornings will stay gray for now, warmer and sunnier days are just around the corner particularly away from the coast.