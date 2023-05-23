Marine layer pushes into the interiors, cools temps significantly

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Tuesday!

To kick off our morning there is more marine influence across the region, it is pretty similar to previous days when we think about time extent but where it differs is in spatial extent and how it will impact us in the long term.

The marine layer is intruding into the interior valleys, that will keep temps significantly cooler today as the dense and damp air sticks around even once the fog lifts.

Interior temperatures to start the week we're in the upper 80s and low 90s but a major cooldown arrives as early as Tuesday. Not only will coastal and beach areas deal with early cloud cover so will the interior valleys and this is one of the reasons temperatures will drop so dramatically in the interior.

The reason for the deepening marine layer and cooler temperatures is a trough of low pressure dropping in from the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures likely bottom out on Wednesday or Thursday and only mount a very weak comeback toward the weekend as high pressure tries to reestablish itself.

Slight warming will take over late this week with sunshine expected for Memorial Day!

Have a great day!