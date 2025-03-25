Marine layer returns and temps start to tumble

Dry and occasionally breezy conditions are expected throughout the rest of the week. A cooling trend began today near the coast, bringing temperatures closer to normal. Night through morning low clouds and fog will become more widespread through Friday. Rain chances develop late next weekend.

A weak upper-level trough will move across the area tonight and Wednesday, with broad onshore flow remaining Thursday and Friday. Moderate to strong onshore peaks Wednesday afternoon.

No significant issues are expected. The main focus is the marine low cloud deck. The marine inversion will deepen tonight and Wednesday, then shallow Wednesday night and Thursday, before deepening again Thursday night and Friday. The low cloud pattern will follow suit, with less inland extent on Wednesday night and Thursday. Strengthening onshore flow may slow stratus clearing each afternoon, potentially keeping some beach areas cloudy. Patchy drizzle is possible with deep marine clouds. Increasing high-level clouds elsewhere will lead to partly to mostly cloudy conditions Thursday and Friday.

A cooling trend will affect all areas, with afternoon highs falling below seasonal norms by Thursday and Friday.

Gusty southwesterly winds are expected in interior areas each afternoon due to strong onshore gradients, but I don't think advisories will be needed.

A weak upper ridge will move across the area Saturday, with basic upper-level west-to-east flow developing Sunday through Tuesday.

Saturday will see morning coastal stratus and fog, but overall a mostly clear to partly cloudy day with high clouds. Temperatures will be similar to Friday's.

Sunday through Tuesday will bring more unsettled weather. The tail end of a couple of systems will bring rain chances, mainly Sunday and Monday. Amounts are expected to be light, under 0.25 inches for most areas, with higher amounts in northwest San Luis Obispo County. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Sunday will be the coolest day, with modest warming on Monday and Tuesday. The latest models are a little less aggressive with Sunday's system and also with follow-up potential. There is a lot of activity in the Pacific expected, but it could move too far north to be significant locally.