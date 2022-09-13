Marine layer returns as the forecast begins to settle back to near normal

Good Morning Central Coast! It has been a crazy set of weather patterns here in the region but starting today things are going to get much calmer as we get closer to normal for this time of year.

The first thing to return in the absence of a dominant pressure system is our marine fog , while it isn't particularly dense it is widespread this morning.

The former hurricane and tropical storm "Kay" did manage to make some interesting weather for the Central Coast this week/weekend. Saturday was a warm and muggy day and in the evening showers came down for parts of the area.

Sunday was quiet for many but not in the Cuyama Valley where a severe thunderstorm caused flooding.

So, what is next? Well, we are not entirely done with "Kay". Today modeling is showing the Cuyama Valley could see some re-development for a few hours and even Tuesday at the highest elevations of the Santa Ynez mountains could see a few drops. However, essentially for most this tropical event is ending to be replaced by cool air. Yep, that's right cooler than average weather looks to set up.

One cyclonic flow around the leftovers of Kay ends a westerly flow in the jet resumes. This will usher in marine clouds at the coast (and with enough depth to get into the interior Wednesday) and the west flow with a few small troughs are likely for the balance of the week to keep temps mostly below average.

Have a good day Central Coast!