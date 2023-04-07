Marine layer will push temps down a bit Friday but weekend temps warm again

We have certainly been slow to warm here on the Central Coast this spring. There are plenty of numbers a person could share but here is one: Paso Robles did not hit 70 in the month of March, the first time in 50 years that has happened.



Well, we are finally experiencing some 70s and this forecast may even warm temps to near 80.

Right now the pattern is rather progressive (meaning no dominant pattern is set up). A series of cold fronts are moving thru the PacNW. There is some rain in northern California and some of that will make it to Sacramento and the Bay Area but not likely this far south. What the Friday cold front will do locally is increase the marine layer, in fact some of those low clouds are already at the coast. This will keep overnight lows up due to the clouds trapping some daytime heat before it radiates off into pace, but it will also filter sunshine early Friday. That filtering along with onshore flow will pull temps back into the 60s for many Friday.

Saturday we start transitioning to high pressure again and temps look to warm a little with more sunshine. Sunday and Monday look to be the warmest days with a lot of 70s and upper 70s are likely for some (like the interior valleys).

The mid-point of next week looks to see temps sag again as the ridge of high pressure exits and onshore flow resumes.

The extended forecast continues to be problematic. Outside of 7 days the models continue to flip-flop from wet to dry. Yesterday’s mid-range models liked 2 systems (decent sized ones) around the middle of the month, those same models were dry today. Models are picking up on activity in the eastern Pacific but the question is IF those those storms are actually headed at the Central Coast (or California). I do like the notion that the activity keeps temperatures in check, but if it actually rains meaningfully is yet to be sorted out.