Massive storm continues south leaving inches of rain in its path

As of noon rain is still coming down along the Central Coast although the worst of the storm is well behind us.

Over the afternoon Tuesday slow clearing will take over eventually stopping all rain by the evening.

Here is a live discussion of the storm with Meteorologist Vivian Rennie from 9:30 am.

The strong overnight rains proved damaging to some roads and even washed a sailboat ashore on Santa Barbara's East Beach.

As soon as the rain stops falling official rain totals will be published, until then here are the totals up to noon on Tuesday.

Stay aware of the weather throughout the day as there is a chance for thunder and rain through the evening. That will likely bring very little rain but it is still something to keep an eye on.

Temperatures will stay a bit below normal. Highs likely only reaching the low 50s.

Temperatures today will stay low in the 50s with abundant cloud cover. pic.twitter.com/NJtC66sTu1 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 14, 2021

One more chance for rain moves in on Thursday although this will likely be very minimal. The weekend will feature abundant sunshine!

After the rain clears today Wednesday will bring continued gusts with some sunshine. There is another small chance for rain on Thursday before a cool but very sunny weekend. pic.twitter.com/g7TDme6qce — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 14, 2021

If you got a rain measurement from this storm be sure to share it with us using #beonksby.