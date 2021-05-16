May gray, chances of light drizzle Sunday

It was quite the gloomy Saturday for much of the Central Coast, with the marine layer keeping many areas on the cooler side.

Night and morning low clouds and fog can be expected from the coasts to the valleys through Thursday.

An upper level low is deepening the marine layer, bringing drizzle, light rain at times Sunday morning - especially near the foothills.

KSBY

Temperatures are expected to be 8-15 degrees below normal Sunday.

Cool/cloudy weekend on tap for SW Calif due to strong onshore flow + deep marine layer. Areas of AM drizzle/light showers possible, especially Sat night/Sun morning across LA county. Gusty onshore winds in mtns/deserts. Here are projected temps for Sun. #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/0shuZbIP2J — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 15, 2021

On Monday, slightly warmer temperatures with breezy to gusty winds are expected.

Have a great weekend!

