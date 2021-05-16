Watch
Weather

Actions

May gray, chances of light drizzle Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
Lars Mikkelsen
Lars Mikkelsen's photo of Morretti Canyon Road
file-1.jpeg
Posted at 5:34 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 20:45:49-04

It was quite the gloomy Saturday for much of the Central Coast, with the marine layer keeping many areas on the cooler side.

Click here for today's highs.

Night and morning low clouds and fog can be expected from the coasts to the valleys through Thursday.

An upper level low is deepening the marine layer, bringing drizzle, light rain at times Sunday morning - especially near the foothills.

weather model 515.PNG

Temperatures are expected to be 8-15 degrees below normal Sunday.

On Monday, slightly warmer temperatures with breezy to gusty winds are expected.

Have a great weekend!

7day515.PNG
7day5151.PNG

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7