May Grey and June Gloom will continue with a quick weekend break

Good morning, Central Coast and happy Wednesday!

To kick off the last day of May there is more dense fog across the region.

This really isn't much of a change from what we have seen recently with weeks of May Grey under our belt.

Today temps will warm slightly as compared to the last few days, highs are still about 5 degrees cooler than typical for this time of year.

For the next few days, the interior can expect to see daytime highs in the 70s. Coastal valley daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s, and the beaches look to see daytime highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Interior daytime highs look to return to the upper 80s and low 90s for the coming weekend. And while some warming will take place in the coastal valleys it will be subtle with daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Beaches still look to see a good amount of low cloud cover in the night and morning hours controlling temperatures and daytime highs even over the coming weekend look to be contained in the 60s.

The ridge is short-lived as another trough of low pressure looks to dive into the West before next week begins.

Have a great day!