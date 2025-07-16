Mid-State Fair forecast and a warm up on its way

Today kicks off the Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles and temperatures for opening day are looking great! Today, Paso Robles saw highs in the low 80s, and while we will see temperatures climb over the next few days, it will still be pretty comfortable.

Here's what you can expect for tomorrow if you are heading out to the fair, and what the forecast is for this weekend.

If you can't make it out to the fair, no worries, the temperatures across the Central Coast will be warming up too. Here's a look at what you can expect tomorrow in your neck of the woods.

Temperatures in most places will rise as we get into the weekend. Here is a quick glance at our 7-day forecast.