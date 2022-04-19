Mild and cool days linger ahead of rain chances Thursday

Happy Tuesday Central Coast!

Today we will start off a bit on the cloudy side with some persistent low lying cloud cover and fog. This may limit morning commute visiblities a bit but will not last long.

Remnants of a weak cold front is passing just north of the Central Coast and is bringing some light rain to several locations in Monterey County and the bay area. Besides from a few stray rain drops our chances of getting any moisture from that system are minimal.

Despite not getting us any rain that system will help clear out our skies today and make for a much sunnier afternoon Saturday. As far as temperatures go we will knock a few degrees of highs yesterday (thanks to that cold front) and continue with light winds. That is just my very long way to say that you will likely need both an extra layer and some sunglasses heading out the door Tuesday.

Wednesday will feature some low clouds and still chilly conditions as yet another cod front gets close.

Thursday the cold front will arrive and bring with it substantial chances for rain and some strong winds. The main system will be in the afternoon and evening (not a great sign for the San Luis Obispo downtown farmers market Thursday night).

Rain rates will not be very impressive but with possible hours of light rain we could see upwards of a quarter inch of rain in northern San Luis Obispo county and closer to a tenth of an inch along the Santa Barbara County south coast as the system looses steam.

Friday the clouds will transition out and some warming will take over and stick around. Each day between Friday and Monday will warm a few degrees. That will eventually warm us back up into the 80s for most of the Central Coast and even warmer inland.

Have a great rest of your day Central Coast!