Mild and dry conditions are expected into early Monday

Weather headlines:

-It will be mild and dry into early Monday.

-Night through morning low clouds and fog will return to the coasts and coastal valleys Sunday night.

-A passing weather system will bring locally gusty winds for early parts of the upcoming week, along with areas of light rain for Monday afternoon and night north of Point Conception.

Detailed forecast:

After relatively benign weather during the past couple of days, an inside slider trough will likely bring a period of light rain to the Central Coast and interior mountain slopes late Monday into Monday night.

However, there is a 15-25 percent chance of light rain or drizzle elsewhere.

Rainfall amounts, if any, will generally be less than a tenth of an inch.

The main impact of this system is the wind, with fairly widespread gusty northwest-to-north winds developing Monday afternoon and shifting towards the northeast through early Wednesday.

Isolated damaging wind gusts to 60 mph will be possible near and above Montecito Hills.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara County's interior mountains and the southcoast until noon on Tuesday, November 12th.

High clouds sliding into the region ahead of our next system may be timed just right to reduce radiative cooling processes compared to this morning and limit any frost or freeze coverage across the region.

The high clouds also complicate the low clouds near the coast where dense fog could become common mainly after midnight on Sunday.

There is a 40 percent chance of dense fog with a visibility of one-quarter of a mile or less for the Central Coast late this evening through Monday Morning.

Highs on Monday:

The beaches will have highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. The coastal valleys will have highs in the 60s, but the Santa Ynez Valley will have highs in the low 70s. The interior valleys will have highs in the 60s.

Here's your KSBY 7-Day Forecast! Santa Barbara will see temps in the low 70s on Monday but will drop down into the 60s for most of the work and school week.

Paso Robles will see highs jumping up into the 70s by Wednesday, but the lows will remain in the 30s throughout the week.

Most areas will have high temps in the 60s.

Fire Weather Update:

Onshore winds gusted between 15 and 25 mph Sunday afternoon.

However, minimum humidities are in the 10 to 20 percent range away from the coast, with some improvement in humidities in coastal valleys later today.

The low humidities today combined with gusty onshore winds will bring elevated fire weather conditions away from the coast this afternoon.

A weak cold front will bring a chance of light rain to the area Monday afternoon into Monday night, mainly north of Point Conception and the north-facing slopes.

The chance of measurable rain for the Mountain Fire is 10-20 percent.

Behind this system, there will be increasing northwest winds, with gusts of 35 to 55 mph, late Monday afternoon into Monday night (strongest in southern Santa Barbara county and the I-5 corridor), except isolated gusts to 60 mph near Montecito Hills.

During this time, humidity levels will remain elevated.