Mild and more consistent weather return after weeks of weather whiplash

Happy Monday Central Coast.

Kicking off this week we will see some more consistent weather. The last few weeks have brought record highs, lows, snow and everything in between. This week will be sunny and apart from some slight temperature variations, nearly perfect.

High pressure and offshore winds will eventually warm us up but for early Monday morning conditions will start on the cold side.

The frost advisory will remain in effect through 9am for coastal regions. Sensitive plants could see damage from the frosty conditions.

As the day progresses temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s for many communities. This is about a 5 degree improvement from Sundays highs.

Temperatures today will stay a little bit on the chilly side with most in the mid to upper 60s by the hottest moments of the day but it will feel much warmer than in the past few days because of the lack of gusty winds we have seen recently. pic.twitter.com/0aozMm2vdx — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 7, 2022

Over the next few days some slight warming will take place as high pressure re-establishes offshore flow.

Wednesday into Thursday a passing low pressure system and associated cold front will clip the eastern edge of the Central Coast. This will cool down temperatures and bring some more gusty winds for Wednesday evening and Thursday. The cool down will not be particularly significant but it is still absolutely something that will be noticeable.

Following that slight cool down temperatures will rise again with lots of sunshine for a picture perfect weekend.

After weeks of whiplash weather we will stay a bit more consistent this week. Slight warming will continue through Wednesday, cooler Thursday but then as we move into the weekend picture perfect warm weather will return. pic.twitter.com/SOMwsZZhJV — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 7, 2022

Have a great week Central Coast!