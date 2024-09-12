Mild and windy conditions continue through the remainder of the week

Weather headlines:

-Minimal day-to-day changes in the below-normal temperatures through Saturday with a deep marine layer.

-Northwest winds today will turn onshore by Friday.

-High temperatures will drop to 10 to 15 degrees below normal Sunday through the middle of next week as a low-pressure system moves into the area.

Detailed forecast:

Quiet and cooler weather conditions are expected across Southwest California and through the upcoming week.

An upper low moved through the Pacific Northwest, with the associated trough swinging over northern California. This lowered the heights aloft and effectively ended the long-duration heatwave over southern California.

Thurday's highs are expected to lower 6 to 12 degrees compared to Wednesday's highs, with widespread 80s to near 90 away from the coast, and 60s to 70s for coastal areas (coolest along the Central Coast).

Temperatures will fluctuate and bump up a few degrees on Friday, especially for the interior as a weak ridge moves over the region.

Highs will then lower slightly on Saturday, and more significantly on Sunday, as a large low-pressure system moves into the Pacific Northwest and then shifts southward to northern California.

As for winds, there will be some gusty northwest winds late this afternoon and tonight across the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County, affecting the Santa Ynez Range, with gusty north winds through the Interstate 5 Corridor. In both locations, winds are expected to be moderate, and below Advisory levels with gusts up to 35 mph.

Tomorrow and Saturday the flow will shift to onshore in the afternoon to evening hours, with gusts up to 30 mph through the interior mountains and valleys, increasing to 25 to 40 mph on Sunday.

Morning status should be more widespread Friday morning, thanks to weakening northerly flow, and is expected to spread over the southcoast and into some of the coastal valleys.

Increasing onshore flow may keep some cloud cover lingering near the coast through the afternoon on Friday and Saturday, but otherwise clear skies are expected.