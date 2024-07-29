Mild beginning of the week before another inland heat wave develops

Temperatures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are expected to stay a few degrees below normal early this week due to a trough over the area. However, a warming trend will begin on Tuesday, with temperatures rising by 1-3 degrees each day through the weekend.

Forecast:



Early Week: Little change is expected in the forecast over the next several days. Coastal low clouds will persist during the late night and morning hours, clearing off in most areas by noon.

Midweek: By Wednesday or Thursday, temperatures in most areas, except the immediate coast, will return to normal or slightly above normal levels.

Late Week and Weekend: There will be increasing heat concerns later this week and especially over the weekend as strong high pressure continues over the western states. Highs in the warmer interior valleys are expected to reach 105 degrees, with a slight chance (20%) of reaching up to 110 degrees in Paso Robles through Monday. The likelihood of reaching 110 degrees increases on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, indicating the longevity of the upcoming heatwave.

Fire Weather Concerns:

Gusty winds combined with low humidity across the interior will create a few hours of elevated fire conditions over the next few days.

Potential Monsoon Moisture:

There is a potential for monsoon moisture to return to the area as early as Thursday, lingering through the weekend. This is more of a concern for the SoCal mountains, but its development will be monitored for possible inclusion in future forecasts.

Stay tuned for updates as conditions evolve.