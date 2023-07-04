Mild conditions and marine fog headline the 4th of July forecast

Good morning, Central Coast and happy 4th of July!

For Independence day all eyes are looking towards the forecast and how it will impact the many events going on today.

The last few days have been a very testing time for the interior with daytime highs easily cresting 100 degrees. Thankfully the marine influence has deepened over the past few days Independence Day will be another warm day in the interior but it looks like we should avoid triple digit readings for most areas inland.

The big change is thanks to marine influence increasing and bringing the cooler air into the interiors, this also means that for the coasts marine fog is a concern. This morning we have some dense fog that will keep visibility low for any early morning commuters.

I really like this post from Chief Meteorologist Dave Hovde concerning the chance for fog tonight along our coasts.

Over the next few days temperatures by the coast will cool slightly but by only a few degrees since it was already they heavily controlled environment due to the marine layer. The bigger change is in the interiors, where highs will continue to he cooling trend that has been going on for almost a week.

The mechanism causing the cooling will be a trough of low pressure coming into the Pacific Northwest weakening the high pressure Ridge that has been over the area for the last several days. Onshore flow will pick up a bit and the marine inversion will weaken allowing interior areas too cool as early as Tuesday but additional cooling is likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Later this week interior temperatures start to come back up to around 90 degrees but I don't have any 100 plus degree readings in the forecast.

Have a wonderful 4th of July Central Coast!