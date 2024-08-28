Mild conditions and temps rule through the weekend

The Central Coast is set for a quiet week of weather with little day-to-day variation in conditions. Coastal areas will continue to experience the familiar pattern of night-through-morning low clouds and fog, while skies will clear during the day. Inland areas will see a slight cooling trend today, followed by a gradual warm-up that will extend through the weekend.

Current Conditions and Short-Term Outlook

A weak steering flow is currently hovering over the region, leading to what can best be described as dull, low-impact weather for the next few days. Onshore flow has slightly strengthened, lifting the marine layer to around 1,000 feet and pushing marine clouds into some lower valleys. This pattern is expected to persist through Thursday and Friday mornings.

Temperature shifts will be subtle, with most areas seeing highs only varying by a degree or two through Friday. Expect coastal highs to remain 2 to 5 degrees below normal, while the Cuyama Valley will be one of the few spots with temperatures about 2 degrees above average.

Tomorrow, valleys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than today, while other areas will experience only minor changes. Winds are not expected to pose any significant issues.

Extended Forecast and Weekend Warming Trend

High confidence remains in quiet and stable weather continuing into early next week and potentially beyond. A weak trough passing to the north may trigger near-advisory level Sundowner winds west of Goleta starting Saturday, but overall impacts are expected to be minimal.

A weak ridge will build later on Saturday, persisting over the Central Coast through midweek. As offshore flow trends develop and continue, the extent of morning low clouds is expected to diminish, setting the stage for a warming trend from Saturday through Tuesday.

By Tuesday, most areas are forecasted to be 3 to 6 degrees above normal, with the reduced marine layer and offshore winds contributing to clearer skies and warmer days. Overall, residents can look forward to a stretch of mild, stable weather with just a hint of warming as the weekend approaches.

