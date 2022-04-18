Mild conditions continue ahead of two Central Coast rain chances

Good Morning Central Coast! As we kick off the week mild conditions are sticking around with some early morning cloud cover and patchy fog.

Happy Monday Morning Central Coast! Cloudy mornings and clear afternoons will kick off the week but we have a rain chance on Thursday that brings us a chance for some measurable rain! I'll have full details coming up this morning on KSBY6 from 5-7am. pic.twitter.com/N6OcW3zFx4 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 18, 2022

As far as temperatures go we are staying a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Temperatures today will be quite mild, although still below normal for this time of year. You may still want to grab an extra layer as you head out the door! pic.twitter.com/Pm1ojafCq8 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 18, 2022

Have a great day Central Coast!