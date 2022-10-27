Mild forecast through Halloween, the first days of November could bring rain to the region

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off our day conditions are generally mild with limited marine fog (mainly in western SB county) and cool temps to kick off the day. Lows in the 30s are likely in the interiors with 40s elsewhere to start the day. In the early morning hours there is also a solid chance for some gusts up to about 25mph as we start the day, this is due to an atmospheric boundary pushing in from the north. Other than the winds it will not shift much in terms of our weather.

As soon as the sun rises and we get rid of the marine fog temps will raise into the 70s for the vast majority of the region 60s at the beaches.

These cooler-than-normal trends in temps we have faced in the last few days have been driven by a trof in the jet stream that has been pumping cooler air in from the north while also encouraging winds to push offshore. This pattern will reverse into a high pressure ridge today and will continue to see some afternoon gusts.

The overall meteorological pattern is actually rather progressive (in process of change). No particular pattern sets up and remains for more than 24 hours. The net impact of this really is little day-to-day change, no huge trend shifts: more of an up-and-down forecast into early next week.

Early next week a low-pressure system and trough dig into The West. Most (but not all) models like this system.

For the Central Coast, the arrival looks like later Tuesday at the earliest but most impactful to folks on Wednesday. This doesn't look like a very wet system, more cool and windy with showers. Rain amounts should stay under .20". This forecast will certainly be updated as the system develops and draws closer, so stay tuned. The American GFS model likes something larger developing later but pushes the system off the coast. In other words, there are no concrete signs of a large and impactful system with the capability of producing more than a splash and dash.

Have a great day!