MILD MAY: conditions for most near the coast stay mild as inland temps go up and down

Expect more sunshine and warmth in interior areas on Wednesday as the onshore flow weakens, but cooler temperatures and increasing marine layer clouds are set to return later in the week.

Changes at the beaches and coastal valleys will be minor due to the existing marine presence.

Short Term Forecast (Today-Thursday)

The main focus in the short-term forecast is the movement of low clouds into the coastal valleys this evening. Satellite images show a well-formed low cloud deck just off the coast, which is expected to move inland, though more slowly and not as far into the interior as in previous nights. On Wednesday, this sets up another warm day for inland areas, while coastal valleys and beaches will see only minor changes.

Today features the weakest onshore flow, which is expected to increase again on Wednesday and Thursday, leading to a dip in temperatures, especially inland, as the week closes.

An upper air pattern shows another trough moving into the Pacific Northwest later this week, increasing the onshore flow and the depth of the marine layer.

As a result, inland temperatures, which will reach the 80s today and tomorrow, are expected to drop to the 70s on Thursday and the 60s on Friday, before a slight rebound over the weekend. By Sunday and Monday, another ridge is expected to develop over the West, bringing some warming. The 8-14 day outlook predicts dry conditions and temperatures near average for the region.