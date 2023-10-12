MILD OCTOBER WEEKEND: 70s and 80s for the next several days

As expected, Thursday turned out to be a warm day for much of the central coast with San Luis Obispo topping out in the upper 80s much of the rest of the area experienced temperatures in the 70s and 80s. We might not be as warm on Friday but still looks pretty mild across the board with mid-70s likely in the coastal valleys with some high clouds. Interior valleys should see the lower 80s with not much change heading into the weekend. We will see more mid-70s on tap for coastal areas on Saturday. Interior temperatures on Saturday also look to be in the lower 80s but some areas of low clouds are possible at beaches and coastal valleys early in the day. It is also possible in the interior valleys. That matters because an annular solar eclipse will take place in the morning and the clouds could impact viewing if they linger. Here is what you need to know about the eclipse in this video clip:

Sunday looks to see temperatures boost, a little across-the-board with 80s for coastal and interior valleys while beaches look to see the 70s. Some additional warming in the interior is possible Monday while coastal areas are likely to start to step back a little bit.

The pattern in the jetstream across the west is what we like to call progressive that means no individual pattern sets up for long just a few days ago we had a trough over The West, today was a ridge, and by the time we get into Friday afternoon and Saturday morning another approaching trough put a cold front into Northern California. That trough quickly lifts out to be replaced by another ridge: this is the reason temperatures are going up and down as they are. Granted, the changes are fairly minor next week looks to offer temperatures in the 70s and low 80s in the coastal valleys with 80s to near 90° in the interior valleys and beaches generally in the 60s. I don't see anything promising on the rain at this point in time.