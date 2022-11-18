Mild temperatures and mostly clear skies on the Central Coast this weekend

Mild temperatures and mostly clear skies expected on the Central Coast this weekend.

Tonight in Santa Barbara it will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara it will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night in Santa Barbara it will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo it will be mostly clear with lows in the lower to mid 40s. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo it will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow night in San Luis Obispo it will be mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.