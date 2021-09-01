Mild temperatures rule again but warming expected

Thanks to a significant trough passing thru The West the marine layer deepened a lot the last few days, with more than 4,000ft of depth the cool air was able to make it well inland the last several days cooling temps a lot over where things sat Monday.

I think we still have another day of similarly cool weather inland before temps start to climb again. Friday I think the interior looks to return to the upper 80s and lower 90s with low to mid-90s Saturday and temperatures very near 100 Sunday and Monday before dropping back into the mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

At the coast, I like coastal valleys to stay in the 70s warming to the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend into early next week.

Beaches will see the mid-60s fade to the lower 60s to close the work week and rise slowly to the mid-60s next week. Night and morning marine clouds are likely at the coast. Inland I think we'll see some early clouds again Thursday but less of that Friday into next week as the marine layer gets compressed again.

The reason for the warming is the departure of the upper-level trough and the back-building of a ridge from the Desert SW.

Later next week some models are showing the return of some low pressure for some cooling.