Mild temperatures through the rest of the week, with a weekend warm up

Happy Tuesday Central Coast!

Mild afternoon temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the week across the Central Coast, with cold mornings. Temperatures will warm up this weekend, and there is a chance for rain early next week.

There is only one advisory of note currently is a small craft advisory in effect through tomorrow morning at 3am. That will really only impact you if you are getting in the water.

As for temperatures in your area tomorrow, you can expect very similar conditions to what we saw today.

In Santa Barbara tomorrow should be sunny with a high of 62 degrees.

Lompoc will have some patchy clouds and a high of 63.

In Santa Maria you can expect a little bit of clouds, with a high of 61.

Pismo Beach will see some clouds tomorrow, with a high of 57 degrees.

For community members in San Luis Obispo the high is 63 tomorrow, with a bit of clouds.

Santa Ynez will be a little bit cloudy with a high of 64.

Paso Robles has a high of 63 tomorrow with some cloud coverage.

In Cuyama skies will be sunny and the high will be 61 degrees.