Mild temps will cool a bit into the weekend

The Central Coast has seen warmer than average highs the last few days thanks to a good morning offshore push of winds, those winds are fading and will be replaced by onshore winds as a cold front dissipates over the area Friday.

While the front is not likely to produce more than clouds and perhaps some mist or drizzle it will push temps down thru the weekend.

So highs in the upper 60s and scattered low 70s on the coast will be replaced by low to mid-60s for most. Inland temps which have been around 60 should stay close but perhaps sag just a few degrees due to less unimpeded sunshine.

After the frontal dissipation/passage will go temporarily offshore early Saturday but the impact will not be a huge temp bounce as it is post cold-front.

Monday another approaching trough (and upper low) also looks to wash out before arrival taking shower chances with it so on balance next week should see temps rebound into the mid to upper 60s and scattered low 70s again.

Our winter pattern of either very wet or long dry runs looks to be in the latter of the two conditions currently.