Mild to warm week ahead

Dry weather is expected across the Central Coast through at least the weekend, and likely beyond. While today was a little cooler than the weekend, a gradual warming trend will begin Tuesday and continue through Thursday. Temperatures will be well above normal Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for most of our area. It will turn cooler Friday and Saturday as onshore flow increases.

Tuesday:

We can expect one more day of relatively mild weather and morning coastal fog. However, high pressure returns Wednesday and Thursday, weakening the onshore flow and causing temperatures to rise. Gusty north winds will continue each evening across southwest Santa Barbara County, likely staying below advisory levels.

Wednesday and Thursday will see warmer valley highs reaching at least the lower to mid 80s in the warmest locations. Temps will range from 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

High pressure begins to weaken on Friday as the next Pacific trough approaches. While Friday will still be warm inland, with widespread mid-80s in the valleys, an earlier sea breeze will bring temperatures a little from Thursday. The cooling trend will continue Saturday into early next week, with temperatures decreasing another 1-3 degrees each day. More night and morning marine presence is likely early next week.

